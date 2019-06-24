Harrisonburg emergency responders seek volunteers for upcoming drill

Harrisonburg's emergency responders are looking to the community for volunteer help.

The volunteer actors would participate in a drill of a natural gas explosion.

On Monday, July 8, 2019, there will be an emergency responder preparedness drill. The drill will simulate a mass casualty incident as if there was a natural gas explosion at James Madison University's Bridgeforth Stadium.

Paul Helmuth, an administrative officer for Harrisonburg Fire Department and the exercise director for the drill, said that this exercise will practice evacuating the stadium to give local first responders a chance to run through their emergency plan.

"What we would like is several hundred volunteers. The reason is, we want to be able to simulate at least some of the areas, have the normal crowd capacity that they would have during a football game," said Helmuth.

He also said it will give them a chance to evaluate the emergency plan and make changes if needed. It will also give emergency responders a chance to learn how to best communicate with the public.

"This will allow us to exercise it, though, and say, 'Does all of this work? Do we need to change anything before football season?"

Volunteers are needed to act in the drill. Actors of all ages are welcome, but those under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. According to a press release, staff may apply mock injuries to some volunteers to assist in the simulation.

Helmuth said volunteers will get a rundown of what is expected of them and how the drill will go. The scenario will start at approximately 10:00 a.m.

The deadline to register to volunteer is Friday, June 28, 2019. Those interested in volunteering for the drill are asked to contact Helmuth at Paul.Helmuth@harrisonburgva.gov.

Different versions of such emergency preparedness drills are carried out annually. Last fall, one simulated a box truck collision with a loading school bus.