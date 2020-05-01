Harrisonburg encouraging absentee voting

In Harrisonburg, the Democratic caucus is ongoing and the Republican primary is next month.

While the Democratic caucus has been limited to online and mail voting, as of now, next month's Republican primary in Harrisonburg is set to take place at all eight precincts but with social distancing precautions.

The Harrisonburg Republican primary is set for June 23 and in person voting is still scheduled as of now. Absentee ballots are not only available but they're encouraged.

Harrisonburg vice chairman of the electoral board Bill Ney says that absentee voting because of fears of the coronavirus.

"The more people that can vote by mail or even vote coming in during the 45 day absentee period and voting," Ney said. "Is better than necessarily everybody going to the polls at the same time on one given day."

Online and by mail voting is available for the Democratic caucus until May 16.