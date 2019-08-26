Harrisonburg Fire Department makes customer service survey digital

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has made it easier for people to give feedback. The department has had a customer service survey for years, but now it's easier to access on any kind of mobile device.

Deputy Chief Matthew Tobia said the department wants to hear from those who have encountered them in any kind of situation, whether it was an emergency, community service event, or public education activity.

"We want people to be able to engage with us in a format that's easy for them, so we took the customer service survey, we updated it a little bit to match our core values, and then evaluate us based on those core values and make it easy to be accessible," said Tobia.

He said they are able to take the data from this survey and show it to city leaders.

"Then that lets our city leaders know that an agency that's important to them is doing what it's supposed to do, ultimately for the citizens, and that's really the most important thing," said Tobia.

Through the surveys, they are able to find out what they are doing well and what they can improve on. There are still paper copies for those who do not have the internet, so everyone who is eligible is able to participate.

The survey is anonymous, so folks do not have to give their contact information, but they can if they would like to hear back from the fire department. Tobia said they would hear back within 48 hours.

The survey is not random; it is only for people who have engaged with the department.