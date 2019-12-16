Harrisonburg Fire Department, Salvation Army in need of bikes for kids

The Harrisonburg Fire Department and the local Salvation Army are collecting bikes for kids this holiday season, but they need your help.

The department said it has not reached its goal, and donations are needed by Thursday, Dec. 19.

"When you get that toy that you've been wanting for what seems like forever, it's just a special moment," said Erin Stehle, the Public Education Officer for HFD. "We're so blessed that we're able to be a part of it, and we've had a few community members donate bikes, so we're grateful for that."

Bikes can be dropped off at any of Harrisonburg’s fire stations – at 80 Maryland Ave., 380 Pleasant Valley Road, 299 Lucy Drive and 210 E. Rock St.

The bikes will go to children 12-years-old and younger.