Officials respond to hazardous material incident in Harrisonburg

Monday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a hazardous material incident near Cargill Feed Mill, off of Kratzer Road.

Fire officials said when they arrived at the scene, they found a truck carrying more than 300 gallons of a cleaning acid.

Battalion Chief Jeff Morris, of Harrisonburg Fire Department, said crews closed parts of North Main Street and North Liberty Street to make sure the entire scene was safe.

"It's carrying 365 gallons of that total, so that would be a quite impressive hazard spill to deal with," Morris said. "We just want to make sure that we isolate the public from the hazard."

Morris said the truck driver found a two-gallon container of the acid spilled in the back of the truck. Crews were able to neutralize the acid and clean up the spill.

Fire officials say one person suffered minor injuries.