Harrisonburg firefighters battle early morning fire in below freezing temperatures

An early morning fire on Wednesday had firefighters battling the blaze in below freezing temperatures, something the Harrisonburg Fire Department said can impact both firefighters and equipment.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department said the home sustained about $100,000 in damage. | Credit: WHSV

Deputy Chief Matthew Tobia said the temperature was around 26 degrees Wednesday morning when the fire department was called to a house fire in the 300 block of Broad Street. Tobia said the cold temperatures leads to some concerns.

"Because we use water to extinguish fires, and because water freezes very quickly, we are prone to more slips, trips and falls associated with water operations," Tobia said.

He added the water adds weight to the firefighters' gear when it freezes, and can also lead to issues like frozen hoses.

"As long as water continues to flow, we will not encounter any significant issues, with water freezing, but as soon as we stop flowing water, then the water can freeze," Tobia said.

Tobia said the fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the home. He said the fire was accidental, and was caused by combustible items being too close to a space heater.

"It's very common for people to use space heaters, but they can be extremely dangerous if you do not keep combustible materials at least three feet away," Tobia said.

The home did not have working smoke detectors, something Tobia said is very important for every home to have. He said early notification is crucial in fighting fires, since they grow so quickly.

"Fire doubles in size about every ten seconds, and so that's a major hazard that we're always encountering," Tobia said.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is planning to canvas that neighborhood on Thursday afternoon beginning at 4:30 to make sure other homes in the neighborhood have working smoke detectors.