Harrisonburg first responders and city workers plan 2nd weekly 'Community Convoy'

First responders and workers with several Harrisonburg departments and agencies are planning their second Community Convoy.

Crews from HPD, HFD, HDPT, HVEC, and public works drove by homes with sirens on and lights flashing just to give a wave to their neighbors.

The first one happened last week, with members of the Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Department of Transportation, Harrisonburg Electric Commission, Harrisonburg Public Works, and Harrisonburg City Public schools driving by homes in several neighborhoods with lights and sirens running to connect with neighbors from a safe distance during this coronavirus outbreak.

Jan Liloy, a resident of Old Windmill Circle, said she thinks it's what her neighborhood needed in a time like this.

"It was amazing, I mean, the fire trucks and the police and the EMU's, I guess that's what you call them," Liloy said. "To just come out and watch them going down the street, all the police and everything, it makes you think that they care about you."

Now, police say they'll be joining together with the other city departments to do it again this coming Wednesday, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“HPD remains committed in staying connected with our Harrisonburg residents with activities such as this,” said Gabriel Camacho, the HPD Deputy Chief. “We intend to provide support to families with a positive distraction as we work through this challenging time.”

Officers say, with the large number of citizens that supported the convoy last week and the positive feedback they got, they'll keep doing convoys for the near future.

On Wednesday, April 15, from 2-3 p.m., they'll be covering neighborhoods along Broad Street, Kelley Street, Wolfe Street, Myrtle Street, Northfield Court, Blueridge Drive, Oriole Lane, Hawkins Street, Norwood Street, Myers Avenue, Paul Street, Mason Street and Franklin Street.

Neighborhood residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and stay in or near their homes while waving as the convoy drives by.

