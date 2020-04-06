Harrisonburg first responders plan 'Community Convoy'

First responders from around the city of Harrisonburg will be teaming up to travel around city neighborhoods as a "community convoy" to connect with neighbors from a safe social distance.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers will form the convoy alongside members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Public Works, and the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation.

Then, the convoy will travel around various neighborhoods in the city.

Neighborhood residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and stay in or near their homes while waving as the convoy drives by.

“HPD remains committed in staying connected with our Harrisonburg residents with activities such as this,” said Gabriel Camacho the HPD Deputy Chief. “We intend to provide support to families with a positive distraction as we work through this challenging time.”

Police say the first convoy will be Wednesday, April 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. It will cover Collicello Street, Lee Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Greystone Street, Old Windmill Circle, Clinton Street and Jefferson Street.

