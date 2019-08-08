Harrisonburg first responders prepare during mass casualty drill

Dozens of first responders and law enforcement were at Waterman Elementary School on Thursday for a mass casualty training drill.

Police officers were tasked to get inside the building by first breaking through a training door that was chained shut.

Once inside, they had to stop two suspects. In the drill, one person had a knife and the other had a gun. About 40 people volunteered to be victims in simulation. Sgt. Chris Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department said the annual training is important for them to see how they interact together in an emergency situation.

"Overall as a department, in conjunction with the other department heads and rescue personnel, we need to see how we coordinate together and how effective we are," Monahan said.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett said training together is important for them as well to get used to newer protocol. Bennett said firefighters now train to go into what they call the warm zone after police officers.

"We used to just wait until everything was stabilized, it was completely almost over," Chief Bennett said. "Then we'd go get the injured out. Well, that's not good for survivability."

Chief Bennett said he hopes they never have to respond to a real situation like this but the possibility is always in the back of their minds, especially in light of recent shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

"But always in the back of your mind, you're thinking of the reality of what could happen, especially in light of recent events," Chief Bennett said.

Grant Folsom volunteered for the simulation. He said it was important for him to help the first responders train.

"Because it would be authentic because we would be the type of people that would be in the scenario if such a thing would happen in real life."

This is an annual training for the first responders in Harrisonburg and brings together all the individual training they do throughout the year.

