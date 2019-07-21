First responders raise money for young burn survivors

First responders were at O'Neill's Grill on Saturday to raise money for the Mid Atlantic Burn Camp.

"It's a great opportunity for one week out of the year for them to just be kids, but at the same time learn critical abilities about themselves. These kids are warriors," Matthew Tobia, Chief Deputy of Harrisonburg Fire Department, said.

The camp has been in the valley for more than 25 years and has helped children 7 to 17 years old who are burn survivors.

This year, the camp will be held the week of July 28 at Brethren Woods Retreat Center in Keezletown.

Many of the activities focus on helping kids overcome their trauma and being around other kids who have had a similar experience.

"It feels wonderful to be a part of it because, A, my wife and I have been through a fire and, B, doing something for children that need help is a wonderful feeling," Tim O'Neill, owner of O'Neill's Grill, said.

20% of the proceeds will go toward the camp and help kids learn new skills and prepare them for careers.