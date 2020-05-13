Harrisonburg first responders rescue iguana from tree

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, not every call that officers are dealing with is connected to the virus or any associated effects.

Some are still pretty unique though.

On Wednesday, Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control was called to a scene that required a team effort – all for an iguana.

According to the agency, Officer Bechtel was called to a Harrisonburg dog park where someone had reported that two dogs had gotten into a fight.

But the dogs were fine. Their fight, however, stressed out an iguana on a leash that was on a walk in the dog park, and officers say the iguana broke the leash and ran up a nearby tree.

The thing is, iguanas are not arboreal species – they're not meant to be in trees. So it needed to be brought down.

To help with that, Officer Bechtel called the Harrisonburg Fire Department, which responded and used their equipment, along with that of Animal Care and Control, to get the iguana out of the tree and return it to its family.