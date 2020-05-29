Harrisonburg first responders to escort school buses for end-of-year convoy

To celebrate the end of the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of Harrisonburg agencies are partnering up to host a convoy through school neighborhoods at the start of June.

Crews from HPD, HFD, HDPT, HVEC, and public works drove by homes with sirens on and lights flashing just to give a wave to their neighbors during an April convoy

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is joining forces with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) and Harrisonburg Public Transportation Department (HPDT) to form a celebration convoy they plan to run throughout the first week of June.

Starting on June 1, a convoy of school buses transporting school staff members will be escorted by police and fire vehicles as they drive through city neighborhoods to wish students a happy summer.

The convoy will be following routes based on elementary school districts on the following days:

• Bluestone Elementary – Monday June 1st – 10:00am to Noon

• Keister Elementary -Tuesday June 2nd – 10:00am to Noon

• Waterman Elementary – Wednesday June 3rd – 10:00am to Noon

• Spotswood Elementary – Wednesday June 3rd – 2:00pm to 4:00pm

• Smithland Elementary – Thursday June 4th – 10:00am to Noon

• Stone Spring Elementary – Friday June 5 – 10:00am to Noon

You can find the exact route that the convoys will take each day at the Harrisonburg police website.

Students are encouraged to make inspiring signs and stay in their front yards or on their porches to wave as the bus convoy rolls by.

It follows several community convoys that Harrisonburg departments carried out earlier in the pandemic as people have stayed home.

"The community convoy not only allows the HPD to stay engaged with our citizens as best we can during these times, but lets our community know that the city government is still working daily to provide needed services," Police Chief Eric English said in a release. "This Wednesday will also provide us the opportunity to give a heartfelt thanks to those directly on the front line of this pandemic, the health officials at Sentara RMH. We want to say thank you for all they do to help save lives and provide treatment for those in need during this difficult time. Their work is not going unnoticed by the community and their commitment to service during this pandemic is appreciated."

