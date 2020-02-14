Harrisonburg floral shop prepares for a busy Valentine's Day

The Wishing Well in Harrisonburg said it prepares months in advance for the high volume of orders it will receive on Valentine's Day.

A florist at The Wishing Well selects which flowers she will use for an arrangement | Photo: WHSV

Harry Reif, owner of The Wishing Well, said that for years, roses were the most popular flower, but that has changed over time.

"We've seen people move to other colors of flowers, other varieties of flowers and bouquets, and what's good about that is you get a better value and it looks really pretty to see the different kinds of flowers put together," said Reif.

He said The Wishing Well will fill more than 200 orders on February 14, 2020. Reif said the business has a 24-hour online service, which has made ordering flowers even more convenient, but he did warn about purchasing flowers from unknown online sources.

"Whatever you do, order from your local florist so you know who you're going to be getting your flowers from, you're talking to the person that's going to have a hand in selecting and preparing them and you won't pay that additional overhead of a third party," warned Reif.

He said a lot of people have had bad experiences with those kinds of orders.

Staff at The Wishing Well have stayed late all week and will start on Valentine's Day at 7:00 a.m. and stay until all of the orders are filled, which could be as late as 9:00 p.m.

This year, Reif said there are more than 100 varieties of flowers available for arrangements.