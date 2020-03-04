Harrisonburg formal wear shops say they're not impacted by coronavirus production delays

The novel coronavirus outbreak could have an impact on the wedding industry, according to the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association.

Bridal Impressions displays wedding dresses that are for sale | Photo: WHSV

The association reported that 80% of the world's western-style gowns are produced in China, and many factories have had to temporarily shut down because of the outbreak.

The shutdown of factories could lead to unfilled orders or a delay in bridal production.

Kristie Guyer, the operations manager at Amanda's Touch in Waynesboro and Bridal Impressions in Harrisonburg, said that their business is not impacted by the ongoing factory shutdowns.

"The good thing about it is, too, is that most of our gowns are sold off the rack, too, and between both of the stores, we have hundreds of gowns. So, if there's a bride who is not able to get her dress, she can definitely come and see us and we can help her find the perfect one," said Guyer.

She said the shop works very closely with brides and dresses are ordered so far in advance that they are not experiencing issues right now.

Classic Tuxedo in Harrisonburg said it has experienced a very little setback for a very small portion of its inventory.

"We're probably like 75% good on our deliveries and the rest of them are en-route already, so we really just don't have too much to sweat about on those," said Kevin Murphy, general manager for Classic Tuxedos.

He said Classic Tuxedo works almost exclusively with manufacturers out of North and South America, but the couple of lines it has from China were delayed by a few weeks. He said most of the workers in the specific factory producing that line are back in the factory, however, and deliveries are still ahead of schedule.