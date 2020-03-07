Harrisonburg holds 4th annual International Women's Day March

Tomorrow is International Women's Day and this weekend people across the world will be coming together to celebrate women and acknowledge the work that still needs to be done for women's equality.

Women, men, and children gathered in Harrisonburg for the 4th annual International Women's Day March.

Dozens marched together in Harrisonburg from City Hall to Court Square for the 4th annual Harrisonburg International Women's Day March.

"[It's] really nice to see that a lot of people agree that everybody deserves equality and everything else in between," Megan Parker, a JMU student who is on the city's women's march committee, said.

Parker said women's rights have improved, but more still needs to be done.

"Yes we have gone a long way to earn some of the things we have now, but I still believe that there is more that we can accomplish in the future," Parker said.

Francie Osando, the president of Harrisonburg's Women's Day organization, agreed.

"We are not there yet, but we will keep fighting," Osando said. "We will keep fighting until we claim our rights as women. One day, we'll be there."

After the march, crowds listened to women of international backgrounds speak about their personal experiences.

"International Women's Day is for women of all ages, from baby to 100 years old, so it's our day," Osando said. "We have to celebrate that day and it's international, so we are so happy to see people from different backgrounds... American, Pakistani, Sudanese."

Osando said she thinks celebrating this day inspires women and helps to accelerate gender parity.

"It helps a lot of women to run for office. It helps a lot of women to pursue an education," Osando said.

Osando said she is already excited for next year's march. She said because it will be their 5th annual march, they want to go bigger.