Harrisonburg holds downtown parking forum

Changes could be on the way to parking in downtown Harrisonburg. On Wednesday, the city held parking forums to present the potential changes and get feedback from the community.

Some recommendations the city has received include instituting parking requirements for new development in Downtown, investing in improved wayfinding and technology systems to help drivers locate available parking, and promoting shared parking agreements and investigating fee-for-use possibilities.

“We have appreciated all the feedback we have received so far from the community regarding what they would like to see with parking in Downtown,” Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “Now that we have recommendations to consider, it is vital that those with an interest in Downtown parking take advantage of this opportunity to weigh in with their input.”

If you were unable to make the forums, you can take an online survey on the city's website.