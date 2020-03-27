Harrisonburg hotel welcomes medical professionals for free rooms to quarantine

Local medical professionals who need to self-quarantine away from their family are being welcomed to a Harrisonburg hotel free-of-charge.

The Sleep Inn and Suites in Harrisonburg along Evelyn Byrd Avenue has temporarily closed to the public, but the owner wants to utilize the space for those on the medical frontlines if they need to.

Randy Harman of Harman Realty Inc. said his Sleep Inn and Suites location has 81 rooms.

Recently, he said occupancy had been dwindling. Visitors who previously had reservations at the hotel were moved to the Quality Inn next door.

Harman said the idea came from a friend in the medical field who said medical professionals would most likely need to quarantine themselves and be away from their families.

Harman said after that phone call with a friend, he made a decision to close the hotel and furlough his employees.

"Of course I was sad to furlough our staff, but I also thought, if there's something that we have that somebody else needs, I've always been told that if you have it and someone needs it, you should share it," Harman said.

Only medical professionals, like nurses and doctors, who need the space are allowed in the building for safety precautions.

Housekeeping staff cleaned the building to make sure the rooms were ready. Locks have been installed on the doors and the medical staff using the rooms will be given a key to access it.

Medical professionals interested can contact Harman at Randy@HarmanRealty.com or 540-246-4300.