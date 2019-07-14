Harrisonburg Police: 2 hurt in shooting, information sought on suspects

Authorities are seeking information on possible suspects after Harrisonburg cops responded to two people with gunshot wounds on Sunday evening, according to the city's police department.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Main Street after dispatchers received reports of shots fired on West Gratton Street around 6:30 p.m., according to a release.

The victims were located in the area of East Johnson Street and Community Street, where they received initial treatment. The two were taken to Sentara RMH and one was later transported to UVA Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said input is being sought on the "identity of suspects" and that descriptions were not immediately available as HPD's Major Crimes Unit investigates leads on their identities.

Police said the incident appeared to be isolated and officials did not believe there was any risk to the public.