Harrisonburg landlord defers two months of rent to help local business

Walkabout Outfitters in Harrisonburg is trying to stay open while business is slow due to COVID-19, but their future was uncertain with big bills continuing to come in and a lack of business to pay for them.

Vince Mier, who is the store manager, said that the store decided to ask its landlord if he would be willing to defer its rent for two months while they get through the crisis.

"When a landlord steps up and says, 'Hey, let's take the long-term view, you guys have been great partners with us, prior to any of this, you will be great partners after this, let's figure out how we can whether this storm together,'" said Mier.

The landlord agreed and the lack of a rent payment will help the store to stay open.

"Just to have one obstacle taken down temporarily, is a burden off of our shoulders. It allows us to say, 'Hey, awesome we can still keep somebody employed, we can still keep the lights on, we can still serve our community,'" said Mier.

Mier said he is hoping that other landlords in the area will be inspired to help out other small business owners so that downtown is still vibrant when stores are able to open up again once we get through the worst of COVID-19.

Walkabout Outfitters is still open for shopping by appointment only, with curbside pick-up, and they have moved items online for shopping.

He said they have sold quite a few Buffs and Snugs, which are face coverings that people have been using as masks. He said the sales of those have helped to keep their doors open during this trying time.

Mier has also started to read his journal from his thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail in 2011, on Walkabout's Facebook page. He said he realized that the dates he hiked are lining up with the dates now, so he thought it would be a great way to give people an inside look at what it was like since access points to the trail have been closed for now.