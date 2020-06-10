Harrisonburg launches new tool to track ongoing road construction

Have questions about ongoing road construction or lane closures in the city of Harrisonburg? Heading out but want to check if that road work that made you late last time is still there?

The city has a new tool to help people around Harrisonburg find the latest information on road construction and lane closures in one place.

It's called the Populus Street Manager tool, and is available on the City of Harrisonburg website/

The tool displays real-time information about road work across the community, including the area where work is taking place, the reason for the work, what type of road access is available, what hours the work will be happening, and when the road or lanes should reopen.

You can find the tool directly here.

On Harrisonburg's website, look for the link titled "Road Construction Projects and Lane Closures" under the City Alerts and Online Services pages.

City staff will be the ones updating road project and street closure information whenever they have new information.

It's being offered as part of a pilot program and new features may be added in the future.

