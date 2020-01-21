Harrisonburg leaders break ground on city's second high school

Construction on Harrisonburg's second high school is now underway.

The Harrisonburg school board, along with city council members, and architects officially broke ground Tuesday afternoon in front of teachers, students and the community.

"We are a growing community. We are a vibrant community. We are an exciting community and we want to service the children in this community who are the future for decades to come," said Andy Kohen, the chair of the Harrisonburg School Board.

The high school will be built on a plot of land situated between South Main Street (Route 11) and Interstate 81. It's just behind Valley Lanes, Steven Toyota and the Harrisonburg Auto Outlet.

Kohen said breaking ground on this school is long overdue as the issue of overcrowding has loomed over city officials for years. Right now, more than 1800 students walk the halls of Harrisonburg High School, nearly 500 more than the school was built to hold.

"It's gotten to the point where children have to sit on the floor to eat their lunch because there's no seats for them," Kohen said. "Teachers are crammed into carts because they can't have their own rooms."

Challenges arose as discussions about location and costs hit the table. Late last year, city council asked the school board to come up with a way to cut costs, bringing up concerns about the city's debt capacity and tax rate. Still, in December, council voted to approve the high school which came at a cost of $104 million.

"We've worked hard to get to this place to have a second high school," said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed. "We're excited that we have invested into our children and the future."

School leaders said the plan is to open the school in fall of 2022.

"We will be offering genuine 21st century educational opportunity to the children of Harrisonburg," said Kohen. "We couldn't really do that with one school so overcrowded...we will be able to do it with two schools."