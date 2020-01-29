Harrisonburg lowers speed limit on stretch of road at the edge of downtown

Following a vote by the Harrisonburg City Council on Tuesday, a new speed limit is going into effect for a city road immediately.

Council members moved to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of Grattan Street between Main Street and Mason Street at the recommendation of the city's Transportation Safety & Advisory Commission.

That stretch of road, right by downtown Harrisonburg, had been a source of concern for a number of city residents who talked about speeding and cut-through traffic in the area.

The speed limit will now drop to 15 miles per hour, effective immediately.

Harrisonburg city staff say they had collected data which indicated that existing traffic is not safe in that area, so reducing the speed limit was the best way to improve safety, given the narrow width of the road there.

New signs were installed Wednesday morning.

