Harrisonburg man arrested for leading deputies on high-speed chase

A Harrisonburg man has been arrested on several charges for leading deputies on a high-speed chase along Interstates 64 and 81 last week.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. that night, an Augusta County deputy clocked a vehicle driving west on Interstate 64 near mile marker 91 at 116 miles per hours.

The interstate there has a speed limit of 70 mph.

As the deputy pulled on to the interstate and attempted to pull the vehicle, a black 2006 Mercury, over, deputies say the car sped up and eluded the deputy.

The driver continued fleeing at a high rate of speed after getting on to I-81 South, passing two southbound tractor trailers by using the emergency lane on the right side of the interstate.

The Augusta County deputy giving chance tried to overtake the two trucks as well, but the sheriff's office says one of the tractor trailers veered left into the deputy's lane at the time, causing the cruiser to hit a guard rail.

Deputies say the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Continuing south on the interstate, the sheriff's office says the fleeing Mercury then turned all its lights off, "blacking out" while still driving southbound at a high rate of speed.

As more deputies joined the pursuit, they say the car pulled over on the interstate, and the drive, identified as 22-year-old Aidan Michael Bryant, of Harrisonburg, was arrested at 10:33 p.m.

Altogether, the high-speed chase lasted about four minutes.

Bryant was charged with reckless driving, felony eluding, and animal cruelty due to having a pet in the car at the time of the chase.

An initial press release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office identified Bryant as being 42 years old. A correction was later issued, stating that he is 22 years old.