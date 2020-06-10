Harrisonburg man arrested in child sex solicitation sting

A Harrisonburg man is accused of trying to solicit a child for sex in what turned out to be a sting operation.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office sent on Wednesday, they arrested 36-year-old Alexis Pabon Ramos, of Harrisonburg, on May 8, and charged him with computer solicitation of a minor and proposing a sexual act with a minor.

Due to circumstances of the investigation, they were unable to release information about the arrest to the public until this week.

The sheriff's office says their Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit used online apps to engage in conversation with Ramos, who, throughout the course of their investigation, thought he was talking with a 13-year-old child.

But when Ramos arrived to meet the 13-year-old, he was instead taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

He's being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about Ramos or the case is urged to contact Investigator Jason Tooley with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434)985-2222.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office ICAC unit is part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and urges parents to be involved in what their children are doing on the computer and know what sites they are visiting. Parents need to ensure that children know about internet safety and the dangers of online predators. In addition, parents are urged not to allow children to have electronic devices in their rooms at nighttime.

