Harrisonburg man killed, passenger injured in crash along Rt. 257

A Harrisonburg driver is dead and a passenger seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County Tuesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, 21-year-old Vadim A. Bordak was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 east on Rt. 257 (Briery Branch Rd.) at 12:08 a.m. on Dec. 4 when he lost control about a tenth of a mile west of Rt. 604 (Allman Rd.).

Police say the F-250 ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road, collided with a mailbox, and then hit two trees before overturning.

Bordak, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

He had two passengers – a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man – who were also not wearing seat belts and were both ejected from the vehicle. The woman was air-lifted to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. The man was taken to Sentara RMH as a precaution but was uninjured.

Police say they continue to investigate the crash and are considering both speed and alcohol as factors.

The Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.

