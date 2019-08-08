Harrisonburg man pleads guilty to attempted child sex crimes

One of a group of Shenandoah Valley men arrested in a crackdown on online solicitation of minors earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

Top Left to Top Right: Brandon Lee Acord, Ricky Darrell Beard, Wannie Wayne Buzzard, Roy Edwin Cave ; Bottom Left to Bottom Right: Gabriel Diaz-Rosero, Joseph Garvis Mabe, Jerson Alexander Orellanna, David Gray Jordan Jr., Jerry Ray Plaugher Mugshots provided by Staunton Police Department | compilation by WHSV

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office, 79-year-old Roy Edwin Cave, of Harrisonburg, pleaded guilty in court this week.

Cave was sentenced to 15 years for two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15, but thirteen years were suspended. His guilty plea to attempted indecent liberties with a minor came with five years, all of which were suspended.

So, in total, he will serve two years in prison, with five years of supervised probation once he's released.

Cave will also have to register as a sex offender and have no unsupervised contact with minors or access to computers or an internet-capable device for seven years.

An operation by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force netted arrests of men from the age of 19 to 79, from Crofton, Maryland, to Lynchburg, Virginia back in April.

Each of the men charged showed up to a location where they believed they would meet a minor for a sexual encounter, but were instead met by police waiting to arrest them.

The others charged are listed below:

• Brandon Lee Acord, 22, of Churchville, VA

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Acord was formerly a member of a volunteer fire department, but according to those close to the department, is no longer a member.

• Ricky Darrell Beard, 51, of Waynesboro, VA

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One Count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

• Wannie Wayne Buzzard, 39, of Timberville, VA

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

• David Gray Jordan Jr, 50, of Charlottesville, VA

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

• Joseph Garvis Mabe, 37, of Lynchburg, VA

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

• Gabriel Diaz-Rosero, 31, of Crofton, MD

Six counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

• Jerson Alexander Orellanna, 19, of Charlottesville, VA

One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

• Jerry Ray Plaugher, 40, of Mt. Crawford, VA

Nine counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

One count of Impersonating a Firefighter (Code of VA Section 18.2-174.1)

