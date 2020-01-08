Harrisonburg man sentenced to 9 years for selling deadly heroin/fentanyl mix

A Harrisonburg man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose the next day.

Fentanyl in "rock" form, Photo Date: 8/30/2018. (Source: USCBP)

According to U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, 39-year-old Richard Mansfield was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.

Mansfield pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl back in September of 2018.

According to testimony in court by Assistant United States Attorney Jeb Terrien, Mansfield sold a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to Matthew Jason Murphy on December 12, 2017. The next day, Murphy was found dead of a drug overdose, which medical examiners found to be caused by fentanyl and heroin intoxication.

Last September, 31-year-old Iza Mar Rosario-Cruzado, a Harrisonburg woman, pleaded guilty to distributing the drug mixture to Mansfield before he distributed it to Murphy.

“Heroin laced with fentanyl is driving the opioid epidemic that has ravaged our district for the last several years,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated. “We will continue to work closely with our state and local partners to investigate and prosecute cases involving overdose deaths and hold dealers accountable under federal law.”

Mansfield faced up to 30 years in prison based on the charge to which he pleaded guilty.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia State Police, and Harrisonburg Police Department, with the assistance of Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha L. Garst. Assistant United States Attorney Jeb Terrien prosecuted the case for the United States.

