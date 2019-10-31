Harrisonburg man speaks out after being hit by drunk driver

It's been two months since 52-year-old Elijah Ritchie was hit by a car on East Wolfe Street in Harrisonburg. Police said Garryl Jones was behind the wheel and drunk at the time of the crash.

"The only thing I remember is that I was walking on the sidewalk, and the next thing I know, I wake up in the ICU in Charlottesville," Ritchie said.

Ritchie had to be flown to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries, and he said, he had to undergo more than 20 surgeries.

"I woke up with two broken legs, fractures in my back, broken ribs, and my spleen was all messed up," he said.

Ritchie feels lucky to be alive and credits the efforts of first responders with the reason he's still able to spend time with his family.

"The dude who grabbed my head with HPD, and wrapped me up, and helped pressure my brain, he probably saved my life," Ritchie said.

After spending weeks in the hospital, with mounting medical bills, Ritchie wants to send a message to anyone who considers getting behind the wheel after they've been drinking.

"Call Uber, get a friend, chose a designated driver, you'll save somebody's life," he said.