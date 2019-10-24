Harrisonburg mayor to host roundtable discussion on after school programs

Lights on After School is a national event held on October 24, 2019, to celebrate the importance of after school programs. This is the 20th year the day has been marked.

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed will host a Mayor's Roundtable Discussion to honor the day.

"It's just a deep discussion on how after school programming has a positive impact on our kids, our community and our schools," said Reed.

There will be 20 participants in the roundtable discussion, which will include Virginia Deputy Secretary of Education Holly Coy, the Harrisonburg chief of police, superintendents from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County schools, teachers, executive directors of after school programs, and other non-profits.

Mayor Reed said she wants everyone leaving the discussion to understand how important the programs are to children and their families.

"Parents need that because a lot of our parents are working, so they need that space for their kids to be where they can feel comfortable, like, 'My kid.. my child is being taken care of,'" said Reed.

She said after school programs are something that she is passionate about because she is the program director of On the Road Collaborative, an after school program for middle school and high school students in Harrisonburg.

Mayor Reed said they consider an after school program an extension of students' school days and a safe place for children to learn and have connections with caring adults.