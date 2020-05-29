Harrisonburg mom shares her experience of giving birth during a pandemic

Giving birth is nerve-wracking for any mother, but Stephanie Walker, a small business owner in Harrisonburg, said that knowing she was going to give birth during a pandemic made it seem extra scary.

Walker had a baby in 2016, and said that when she and her husband were expecting their second child in April, she started reading about other people's experiences about giving birth with different hospital regulations in place due to coronavirus, including restrictions on visitors.

"I think there was a lot of anxiety going in to just see what we were going to have to deal with once there and then when we were there, it really didn't seem much different from our 2016 experience," Walker said.

Walker and her husband welcomed a baby boy at Sentara RMH.

Julie Smith, a registered nurse who is a unit coordinator for the family birth place at Sentara RMH, said that there are some changes they have had to make to make sure everyone is safe and healthy during the pandemic.

"We are still striving to do each patient's unique birth experience, but with the constrictions we have been given," Smith said.

Some of those constrictions are having mothers tested for COVID-19, requiring the mothers and support person to wear a mask as they enter the hospital, and no visitors are allowed outside of their one support person.

"Most of the moms are actually really thankful at that point, that they're able to rest and bond with their baby in ways maybe they weren't able to do in the past," Smith said.

"It was kind of nice just to sit there for a few days with no one having to come in and I didn't have to, like, get dressed or do my makeup or expect visitors. We really just rested the entire time," Walker agreed.

Smith said that part of working in labor and delivery is about being there for the experience, and the extra personal protective equipment makes it a bit more challenging.

"It feels a little disconnected with a mask and with eye goggles on, but I do think that we have really done a really good job," Smith said.

Walker was so happy with her experience and wanted to help other expecting mothers by sharing it on social media.

"It felt like we were very well taken care of, and nothing was scary," Walker said.

