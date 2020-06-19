Harrisonburg named top dating destination by dating website

Harrisonburg was recently named among the top dating destinations in the country.

Datingadvice.com is a major dating website based out of Florida, and it recently named Harrisonburg as the Editor's Choice for Top Dating Destination.

Jennifer Bell, tourism manager for the city of Harrisonburg, said that she did not know Harrisonburg was in the running for this honor, but she was not surprised.

"I think it's a really fun, positive type of thing to be recognized for and we do just have so much to offer, and I think getting the recognition as a dating destination showcases that," Bell said.

She mentioned shopping, art and outdoor activities as reasons why Harrisonburg would be a Top Dating Destination. She said the area is especially great right now because there are a lot of different things to do while social distancing.

"We really are very well positioned for people who want to come out and date and go to a romantic getaway destination and go hiking, and go out to dinner at an outdoor patio," Bell said.

Harrisonburg Tourism's website keeps a blog with posts about different activities to do in the area, as well as a calendar of events.

