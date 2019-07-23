Harrisonburg nonprofit receives grant for reducing waste

Soil Cycles is a bicycle-powered non-profit that collects compost from restaurants and residences in Harrisonburg. The non-profit was awarded a grant for its efforts to cut down waste.

Soil Cycles received a Keep Virginia Beautiful grant | Credit: WHSV

Throughout the month of June, Keep Virginia Beautiful awarded 30 grants in 20 days. The grants focused on environmental efforts, and Soil Cycles was awarded $1,000 for litter reduction.

Amelia Morrison, who is the co-founder and program coordinator for Soil Cycles, said that the money will go toward its marketing efforts.

"It was really encouraging because it was the first grant that we've received, and as a non-profit, that is kind of the vehicle through which we drive most of our work... besides bicycles," Morrison said.

She said the hope is to put a banner on the Soil Cycles trailer with the names of partnering businesses and sponsors, along with other marketing materials.

Morrison said it is a big step for the non-profit and now they hope to apply for more grants to fund things like an electric bicycle to carry more waste, as well as funds to support the staff.