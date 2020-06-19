Harrisonburg votes to oberve Juneteenth as a city holiday

At an emergency City Council meeting Thursday night, Harrisonburg City Council voted to observe Juneteenth (June 19) as a city holiday.

City offices and the recycling center will be closed on Friday.

On Tuesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam officially introduced legislation to commemorate Juneteenth as a permanent paid state holiday in Virginia.

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended, and learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.

"By formally recognizing Juneteenth it will encourage local businesses, schools, universities, faith communities, and our residents to join in a conversation about racial injustice," Mayor Deanna Reed, said.

City Council also passed a Resolution Urging the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board to approve Emergency Mandatory Standards to Protect All Workers from Contracting Covid-19 in their Workplace.

Vice Mayor, Sal Romero introduced the resolution to the council and it unanimously was approved.

"It's possible we may get a second wave and even beyond that," Romero said. "These regulations and accountability measures will make sure our workers across the different sectors will be protected."

The resolution will be entered into the written comments that are now being submitted to the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board which will vote on the proposed standards on June 24.