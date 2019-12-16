Harrisonburg officers prepare for annual 'Shop with a Cop'

On Dec. 17, Santa won't be coming in a red suit, but in a police uniform.

That's the day that officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department will team up with the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Healthy Families of the Blue Ridge, and Rockingham County Social Services to help families in need this holiday season.

Officers wearing elf hats will each be paired with families to get free meals at Country Cookin before going on a shopping spree at Target and the Valley Mall.

Overall, officers will be paired with around 25 kids from around the Harrisonburg area.

The effort - called Shop with a Cop - has taken place since 2016, and police say it not only supports local families but lets officers create stronger bonds in the communities they serve.

“Any chance we get to work closer with our residents during positive, uplifting moments, we look forward to those opportunities,” HPD Chief Eric English said. “We’re very thankful for our partners in the community that make this event a reality, and we are humbled to be able to play a role in making Christmas that much more special for our neighbors in Harrisonburg.”

After Shop with a Cop, Harrisonburg officers will make donations to families in need across the city, thanks to a Secret Santa that sponsors the donations with an anonymous gift every year.

On Thursday, SWAT team members and school resource officers will accompany Santa as he visits students and their families at their homes to drop off Christmas presents.

