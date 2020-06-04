Harrisonburg planning drive-thru COVID-19 testing on JMU campus

The city of Harrisonburg is preparing to hold another free COVID-19 testing event for the community next Thursday.

According to a statement from the City of Harrisonburg, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia National Guard, a drive-thru testing site will be set up on Thursday, June 11.

It will be set up along Duke Drive at James Madison University from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone who wants to be tested should take MLK Jr. Way to Paul Street to then access Duke Drive.

The tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, per the norm for health department community testing events, and no appointments are required.

Officials say no insurance is required to receive a test and you do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

People are generally notified by the health department about their test results in five to seven days.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

Spanish, Arabic, Kurdish and Swahili interpreters will be available for anyone in need of interpretation services.

The June 11 drive-thru testing is a Harrisonburg city effort to bring more COVID-19 resources to residents and get a better understanding of how the disease has affected the area.

Virginia Department of Health demographic data has shown, especially in the Central Shenandoah Health District, that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color, especially the Latino community in and around Harrisonburg.

State health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said in a past Governor Northam press briefing that the disproportionate numbers are likely connected to outbreaks at poultry plants in the Shenandoah Valley, which have been tied to at least 317 cases.

For anyone seeking to be tested for the coronavirus this weekend, the city of Harrisonburg says they need to wear a mask and, if at all possible, adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

The City of Harrisonburg urges all city residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Stay at Home order and executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

As of June 4, the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have high per capita rates of COVID-19 , with 814 total cases confirmed in Harrisonburg and 555 in Rockingham County.

The Virginia Department of Health reports at least 60 cumulative hospitalizations in Harrisonburg and 54 in Rockingham County, with 23 Harrisonburg deaths and 6 in Rockingham County.