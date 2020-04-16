Harrisonburg police arrest man for string of commercial burglaries

April 16:

A Harrisonburg man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses around the city earlier this month.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, 30-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Mundo, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on Wednesday, April 15.

He was charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, six counts of misdemeanor property damage, eight counts of felony larceny and one felony count of attempted breaking and entering as they relate to each of the affected businesses.

Police say he broke into seven convenience stores and one restaurant in string of days starting on April 5, stealing various items, including lottery tickets that he later cashed.

“The community and the department, amid the chaotic situation brought about by COVID-19, has had to undergo adjustments regarding the day to day functions and procedures. Despite this, the central goal of the department remains at the forefront: to continue to commit to the enforcement and combat of crime,” said Lieutenant Rod Pollard. of HPD’s Major Crimes Unit. “This collaborative investigation is a significant example of this goal, which is shown through our officers hard work and resolve."

Anyone who may have information about the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Brooke Wetherell at (540) 432-7788. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

__________

ORIGINAL STORY (April 9):

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a suspect they say is responsible for a recent string of commercial burglaries.

Police say incidents were reported on April 6, 7, and 8 at local convenience stores and restaurants.

First, on April 6, officers responded to the Circle K Exxon station at 1001 E. Market St. after employees showing up for work that morning saw signs of a burglary.

Then, on April 7, officers responded to a reported burglary at CiCi’s Pizza on East Market Street. They say the method used by the suspect there led them to believe that burglary had been committed by the same person who burglarized the Circle K as well.

The next day, April 8, officers were called to the Family Convenience Store on Reservoir St. for yet another burglary, where they say lottery tickets were stolen and then later cashed on the same day in other locations around the city.

On April 9, police obtained warrants for 30-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Mundo, of Harrisonburg, in connection to each of the burglaries.

He's facing two misdemeanor counts of property damage, four felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and three counts of breaking and entering.

Police are also looking into possible connections between Mundo and several other commercial burglaries on the north side of the city.

They've cautioned other businesses in the area to take extra precautions as needed to protect their property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mundo or on any other burglaries in the area can contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

