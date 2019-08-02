Harrisonburg police asking for help to ID suspects in theft and fraud

Harrisonburg police are investigating an incident involving theft and fraud in the downtown area late last week.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers responded to a downtown business on Saturday, July 27.

Police say an employee was lured from the check-out area to talk to a woman in the store while another woman snuck behind the counter and stole the employee's wallet from her purse.

The employee noticed that her wallet had been stolen when she started getting alerts on her phone from her bank about potentially fraudulent charges being made.

Using surveillance video, police identified the two suspects as a black woman wearing a blue hat with a black sweatshirt with the word "PINK" in white letters, along with her hair in braids that appeared to be dyed green. The second woman was wearing a pink hat with a gold-colored zip-up jacket.

Police believe a third suspect - a man with a goatee wearing a grey Nike hat - was involved as well.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who want to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

