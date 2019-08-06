Harrisonburg police planning active shooter drill at elementary school

This Thursday, law enforcement and other first responders from around the Shenandoah Valley will be descending on Waterman Elementary in Harrisonburg to take part in an active shooter drill.

According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, the training is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Anyone in the area will see a large number of first responders in the area, so don't be alarmed if you do.

The scenario is designed to allow Harrisonburg police officers, firefighters, rescue squad members, dispatchers, and other first responders to test their response to a simulated mass casualty event.

They'll focus on all areas of response to such an incident, from what actions to take at the scene to how information about the event would be provided to the community.

“Scenarios such as these allow us to put our training to the test and see what works well and what we need to improve on,” Sgt. Chris Monahan said. “These trainings are one of a number of efforts we undertake throughout the year to make sure emergency responders are ready to act when called upon, no matter the situation.”

Police carry out similar training scenarios several times a year because when a police officer becomes a first responder, a couple milliseconds can decide the outcome in a life-or-death situation.

"When an incident does happen, everything evolves so quickly, you're forced to make quick decisions, and I think the more you're able to do this training, the better those decisions are going to be," Monahan told WHSV after another training last year.

If you would like to volunteer to take on a role in the drill, you can reach out to the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

