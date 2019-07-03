Harrisonburg police searching for credit card fraud suspects

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for two suspects in recent credit card fraud cases.

The suspects, shown in the photos below, are described as black males in their mid to late 20's with short hair.

Police believe one of the men has a beard and is wearing unique jewelry including a ring, bracelet and necklace. Both men are wearing athletic style clothing.

According to HPD, the victim was still in possession of the physical card, leading detectives to believe the card information was compromised from a skimmer and cloned by the suspects. Several transactions occurred at Kroger in Harrisonburg.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspects, contact Detective Randall Life at 540-437-2690. To submit information anonymously, contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text HPD plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).