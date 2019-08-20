Harrisonburg police searching for fraud suspects

Police are searching for help from the public in Harrisonburg – and possibly Shenandoah County – to find three people accused of committing fraud.

According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, a woman reported recently losing her wallet while at a yard sale in the New Market area.

Her credit card was then used at several stores in the Harrisonburg area for fraudulent purchases.

Police identified three suspects, based on surveillance footage of when the victim's cards were used.

They say one is a younger white woman with a unique tattoo on her left forearm. She was seen with another white woman, possibly in her 50s with short hair, and a tall black man estimated to be in his 20s.

The three were seen traveling in a dark navy-blue Chrysler minivan at the time they used the victim's credit cards.

If you are able to identify any of the suspects, you're asked by police to contact their Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650. Alternatively, you can report an anonymous tip at (540) 574-5050 or texting “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

