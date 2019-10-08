Harrisonburg police searching for info on commercial burglary

Police are searching for two people responsible for burglarizing a Harrisonburg business in late September.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 28, two people wearing hoods burglarized Tienda La Amistad, at 30 Commerce Drive.

Tienda La Amistad is a Latino grocery store just off Route 11, north of downtown Harrisonburg, near Dukes Full Service Car Wash.

Surveillance cameras in the business captured the two individuals committing the burglary, and the Harrisonburg Police Department has released images from those cameras for the public to review.

Police say they stole jewelry, perfume, and cash, among other items.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus a tip to CRIMES (274637).

Any information leading to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property will be eligible for a cash reward through the Crime Solvers program.

