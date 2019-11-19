Harrisonburg police searching for runaway teen

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a missing teen they say ran away from home.

According to police, 16-year-old Kaylene Conkling was last seen at her foster home in Harrisonburg around 9 p.m. on Nov. 15.

She was reported as a runaway on November 16.

Police believe she likely ran away from home, taking her dog with her, but leaving her cell phone behind. She's believed to possibly be in West Virginia with her biological family, but police have not been able to confirm her whereabouts.

She attends Broadway High School.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Wetherell at (540) 432-7788. To remain anonymous, information can be sent through Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.

