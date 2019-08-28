Harrisonburg police take Philadelphia fugitive into custody

Police in Harrisonburg recently took a fugitive from Pennsylvania into custody.

According to a release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, local officers received word from the FBI that 31-year-old Raheem Turner, wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Philadelphia Police Department, was believed to be in Harrisonburg.

On Tuesday evening, officers obtained a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of Myrtle Street. That's in downtown Harrisonburg, about three blocks north of Woodbine Cemetery.

With a SWAT team on scene, as well as a Crisis Negotiations Team and a drone, police went to the home to arrest Turner.

Police say he was found and arrested outside the building for the warrant from Philadelphia. He was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a firearm.

He's currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail until he can be extradited to Philadelphia.

If you have any information on his case, you can contact Harrisonburg's Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

