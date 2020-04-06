Harrisonburg police use robot to deliver meals to family

The Harrisonburg Police Department took a lighthearted mission on Monday to provide social distancing-friendly fun for a family.

Photo provided by Harrisonburg Police Dept.

According to police, officers tested out a ramp system to deploy the department's ICOR Mini robot to deliver lunch donated by Jersey Mike's Subs to a Harrisonburg family that was recommended for the meal by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg-Rockingham.

The department says they've been working hard to develop community events that still promote Virginia's 'Stay at Home' order while engaging the community.

Police say the family got a much-appreciated meal and a front row seat to what they hope will become a beneficial initiative in the community while providing helpful training for members of the department.

They plan to continue these missions periodically in the coming weeks.

You can watch the video of the mission above.