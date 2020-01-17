Harrisonburg police warn medical practices of recent burglaries

Harrisonburg police are warning medical practices throughout the area to be aware of recent burglaries in the city.

View from Google Maps Street View of 1920 Medical Ave. Harrisonburg, VA

Starting at the end of 2019, a number of practices along Medical Drive and surrounding practices reported to police that their businesses had been broken into, usually overnight, and prescription pads stolen.

Those included Sentara RMH Integrative Medicine and Palliative Care, at 1931 Medical Avenue; Harrisonburg Internal Medicine, at 1937 Medical Avenue; Internal Medicine, at 1920-F Medical Avenue; and Virginia Prosthetics, at 1920-H Medical Avenue, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10 of last year.

Also burglarized around that time was a business at 645 Pleasant Valley Road between the night of Thursday, Sept. 5 and the morning of Friday, Sept. 6.

Now, police say two additional burglaries were reported by more medical facilities in Harrisonburg on Jan. 17.

Owners of any local medical practices are encouraged to make sure their buildings are secure and take necessary steps to prevent their businesses from becoming targets with alarm systems, surveillance cameras, or security evaluations.

To combat the loss of property and prevent property damage, HPD encourages those who see something to say something. Those with information are encouraged to Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.

Any information that leads to the arrest of an offender or the recovery of stolen property is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 through the Crime Solvers program.