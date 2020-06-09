Harrisonburg provides thousands of masks through Mayor Reed's 'Mask Up' initiative

The City of Harrisonburg has provided thousands of masks and other COVID-19 resources to community members throughout the pandemic.

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed gives a care kit to a Harrisonburg resident | Photo: City of Harrisonburg

By June 9, the city says more than 3,400 masks donated through Mayor Deanna Reed’s 'Mask Up Harrisonburg Initiative' have been put into the hands of residents.

Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department visited homes throughout the city last week to place care kits at people's doors in multiple neighborhoods, delivering as many as 600 packages, each including a number of masks, hand sanitizer donated from the Community Foundation, and COVID-19 awareness materials printed in multiple languages.

That's in addition to the thousands of care kits provided in May through a partnership between the city and the COVID-19 Health Equity Working Group of Virginia’s Unified Command.

Mayor Reed worked closely with Dr. Janice Underwood, Virginia’s chief diversity officer to Gov. Ralph Northam, to set up that first initiative for Harrisonburg's culturally diverse neighborhoods that are so often under-served.

In addition, city officials say hundreds of masks have been made available on Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation buses to support riders who are required to wear masks under Governor Northam's mask mandate.

Masks are available near the front of each bus and riders are encouraged to take one to wear while riding and then keep for future use.

The city is also planning to make masks available for free for a short time outside the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center for any resident who needs one. They'll be under a tent outside the school, near the parking lot, on Wednesday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is located at 620 Simms Ave.

“We are incredibly grateful for the numerous organizations, churches, businesses and residents who stepped up to fill this need and protect the health and wellness of their neighbors in the Friendly City,” Mayor Reed said. “The kindness exhibited from so many of you in the past few days and weeks, and the efforts you have made during one of the most difficult times our community has faced, is truly heartwarming.”

Mask donations have come from Church of the Nazarene, Pilot Club, Peaceful Sewing, OASIS, Women's Service and Friendship Circle, Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, Gift and Thrift, Craft and Chat, Rhinestone Productions, TKL Products Corp. and many others. The Mayor’s Mask Initiative also recently received a donation of 200 bottles of hand sanitizer from the Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women.

Anyone interested in making a mask donation can reach out to Mayor Reed at Deanna.Reed@harrisonburgva.gov.