Harrisonburg public transit gets $5.4 million through the CARES Act

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $5.4 million grant for Harrisonburg on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the department, on behalf of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, their Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is awarding $5.4 million to the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) to help with expenses related to continuing public transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding for the grant came through the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27.

Harrisonburg's transportation department is expected to use the money for operating, maintenance, and administrative expenses to keep their transit service going.

Since March, HDPT has had teams of employees wiping down every hand rail, seat, and window with cleaning products, then sweeping out the bus and mopping the floors, throughout every shift.

With most JMU students out of the area, they've only been running buses on city routes 1,2,3,4,5, and 6.

The grant to Harrisonburg comes out of $25 billion portioned out to localities across the country.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

In addition to funding through the CARES Act, the FTA says they issued a Safety Advisory requiring all public transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with CDC guidance.

The CARES Act funding can be used to cover the costs of doing all of that.