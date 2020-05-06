Harrisonburg real estate company providing clients masks and guidelines for tours

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one industry that has not taken a major financial hit is the real estate market.

Realtors say business has not stopped, and their offices have been allowed to remain open under Governor Ralph Northam's executive orders. With lower interest rates, many people have been eager to buy or sell homes during the crisis.

And while realtors continue to show homes physically, as they would always advise if possible, one local company says they're now offering protective gear and have established guidelines to keep both potential buyers and their realtors safe.

Funkhouser Real Estate Group is providing face masks and gloves for any property tours as the pandemic continues.

“The health and safety of our clients and community is our top priority,” said Kemper Funkhouser, Funkhouser Real Estate Group’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are committed to helping our clients stay safe during this time while guiding them through the home sale and purchase process.”

In addition to providing face masks and gloves, the firm has also upgraded their technology to allow most transactions to be conducted electronically.

“Besides walking through a property, our associates can conduct a real estate transaction one hundred percent through our online technology,” said Funkhouser.

They also offer virtual tours for many properties, but still recommend visiting any house you plan to buy.

Realtor Luke Smith said the focus should always be to put your safety first though.

"If it's going make you feel uncomfortable in the slightest," Smith said. "Then I would certainly recommend not doing that and waiting until all of this passes."

Funkhouser Real Estate Group is also providing sellers with yard signs that describe the guidelines potential buyers need to follow before and during any property tours, including working with a real estate professional to research property online and to get financially qualified prior to scheduling a tour in person; as well as wearing a mask and gloves, not touching surfaces and limiting the number of people on the tour.

“We recognize our clients may have concerns during this unprecedented time. We want to do our part in helping to keep our community safe while meeting the real estate needs of our clients,” said Funkhouser.

During the month of April, Funkhouser Real Estate Group handled 200 listings, purchases, or sales as the real estate market keeps moving forward.

