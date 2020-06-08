Harrisonburg reopening several city facilities this week

Under Phase 2 of the ’Forward Virginia’ plan, the City of Harrisonburg is gradually reopening several city facilities.

Phase 2 in Virginia allows for the resumption of indoor dining at 50% capacity, gyms and fitness centers reopening with limited capacity, pools reopening for exercise (like lap swimming), diving, and swim instruction, and a number of recreational facilities able to open back up, like museums and zoos.

This coming Friday, June 12, the City of Harrisonburg is reopening three facilities: the Recycling Convenience Center, Westover Pool (for lap swimming with reservations only), and Heritage Oaks Golf Course.

Social distancing requirements will remain in place and each facility will have specific restrictions on access.

Each facility will officially open back up to the public as of 8 a.m. on Friday, with new safeguards.

These are the key guidelines for each:

Recycling Convenience Center:

The city's Recycling Convenience Center is opening back to its regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. To ensure social distancing and traffic flow, visitors must follow the directions of the attendant on site, as well as all directional signage.

Only one person is allowed to exit a vehicle at a time and should wear a mask while unloading.

The city says there will be touch-free hand sanitizer on site as well.

They expect a large turnout after months in which many people have had recycling piling up, so they ask for patience and for people to have their recycling pre-sorted.

Westover Pool:

The pool will only be open for lap swimming, in accordance with Phase 2 guidelines, and to make sure distancing is possible, reservations are required in advance.

You can reserve a lap lane by calling 540-434-0571.

The pool is only taking payments via credit card.

While only open for lap swimming, Westover will be one of the only public pools in the Shenandoah Valley open at all. Staunton and Waynesboro each made the decision a while back that they would be unable to open their city-owned pools this summer.

Virginia state parks, which opened campgrounds and boat and bike rentals for Memorial Day weekend, are also keeping swimming pools closed for 2020.

Others in the area, like Timberville, had faced prior difficulties leading to pool closures well before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area.

Heritage Oaks Golf Course:

You can book tee times by phone, online or in person, and only credit cards, gift certificates or rain checks are being accepted for now, with no cash payments allowed.

Tee times will be spaced out to protect golfers.

Cups will be placed upside-down, and golfers will be urged not to touch flagsticks.

Walking and biking for non-golfers will be permitted before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m., while the last tee time for 18-holes will be 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. for 9-holes.

They ask anyone interested to call ahead at 540-442-6502 to understand all additional restrictions that will be in place.

The golf course remains a point of contention for Harrisonburg City Council, which just last month hired a consultant to study its financial stability.

As of right now, the city has no dates set for other facilities to reopen. Officials have been tailoring a local phased reopening plan for months.

Elsewhere in the valley, on Friday, the city of Staunton announced the reopening of playgrounds, the skate parks, and athletic fields.