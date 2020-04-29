Harrisonburg restaurant gets funding from VA 30 Day Fund

The Virginia 30 Day Fund has helped more than 100 business across Virginia, including some here in the valley. Joe's Griddle and Grill in Harrisonburg was one of the businesses to get a grant.

Wobbe said the money came at the perfect time, as he was having to make difficult decisions about his business. | Credit: WHSV

Owner Joe Wobbe said he found the fund on Facebook and decided to apply. Wobbe said the money came at the perfect time, as he was having to make difficult decisions about his business.

"I think without it, honestly, I would have shut down," Wobbe said. "I was at that precipice of making that decision of going, 'do I shut down or keep going.'"

Wobbe said the financial support was great, but it was more meaningful to know someone was in the community supporting him. Senator Mark Obenshain, who is on the advisory board for the fund, called Wobbe personally to tell him the news.

"You know, that's real community, that was real leadership for them to do that," Wobbe said. "It was a real community outreach, it was something that was impactful."

For now, the extra funds will help Wobbe keep his restaurant open for take-out orders.